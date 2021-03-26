New DFI will steady capital flow to infra sector: Financial services secy

“The whole idea behind infrastructure financing has been that the cost of financing should be cheaper. Only then it works. Banks have not been able to succeed in this owing to asset-liability mismatches. They won’t be able to lend long-term. Here you need patient capital to be coming in. Now, how do we make the cost of funds cheaper? It is by way of raising money through tax-free bonds, or compensating the new DFI to the amount they would have saved through tax-free bonds," said the secretary in an interview with CNBC TV-18.