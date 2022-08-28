4G services which were only available in big cities have now stretched to every village through Digital India. Modi said, ‘internet connectivity has brought a new dawn.’
New digital entrepreneurs are rising in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in his 'Mann ki Baat' address. 4G services which were only available in big cities have now stretched to every village through Digital India. Modi said, "internet connectivity has brought a new dawn." During his speech, PM Modi also spoke about the International Year of Millets which is being declared next year, and further explained their benefits in fighting malnutrition.
While addressing the 92nd episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Modi said, "Like, earlier people used to be happy when electricity reached the village; now, in new India, the same happiness is felt when 4G reaches there."
"There has been a new sunrise in the form of 4G in the remote areas of Arunachal and North East; internet connectivity has brought a new dawn," Modi added.
He said, facilities that were once available only in big cities, have been brought to every village through Digital India. For this reason, new digital entrepreneurs are rising in the country.
PM Modi also spoke about the International Year of Millets. He said, "You will remember that the United Nations has passed a resolution declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. You will also be very happy to know that this proposal of India had been accepted by more than 70 countries."
Explaining further about Millets, Modi said, "Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, Sawan, Kangni, Cheena, Kodo, Kutki, Kuttu, all these are just Millets. India is the largest producer of Millets in the world; hence the responsibility of making this initiative a success also rests on the shoulders of us Indians."
"Together we all have to make it a mass movement, and also increase the awareness of Millets among the people of the country. And friends, you know very well, millets are also beneficial for the farmers and especially the small farmers. In fact, the crop gets ready in a very short time, and does not require much water either," he added.
Further, the PM also shed some light on fighting malnutrition. He said, "millets have many benefits, not just one. Along with reducing obesity, they also reduce the risk of diabetes, hypertension and heart-related diseases. Along with that, they are also helpful in preventing stomach and liver ailments. We referred to malnutrition, just a while ago. Millets are also very beneficial in fighting malnutrition, since they are packed with energy as well as protein."
"Along with focusing on research and innovation related to this, FPOs are being encouraged, so that, production can be increased. It is my request to my farmer brothers and sisters to adopt Millets, that is, coarse grains, more and more and benefit from it. It feels good to see that many such start-ups are emerging today, which are working on Millets," he said.
Also, PM Modi spoke about the 75th Independence Day of the country. In his address, he said, "On this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country. There has been a sense of realisation. Such a big country, so many diversities, but when it came to hoisting the tricolor, everyone seemed to flow in the same spirit. People themselves came forward, becoming the vanguard of the pride of the tricolor. We had also seen the spirit of the country in the cleanliness campaign and the vaccination campaign."
