New domestic travel rules from tomorrow: Higher ticket prices, lesser flights

New Delhi: Those of you who have made travel plans or all flying from tomorrow, then this piece of news is for you. Starting 1 June, flights within the country are set to become costlier as the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has decided to raise the lower limit on domestic airfares from 13 per cent to 16 per cent. This is the first time the government has cut the capacity ceiling on flights since domestic operations resumed on May 25 last year.