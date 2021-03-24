New 'double mutant' strain of Covid-19 detected in India: Health Ministry

As mutant SARS CoV2 viruses are circulating fast in the country, over 47,262 new covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Six states cumulatively account for 81.65% of these cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 28,699. It is followed by Punjab with 2,254 while Karnataka reported 2,010 new cases. The government has raised alarm bells over recent surge cases in a few states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh among others. The government has said that though mutants and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish or direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some States.