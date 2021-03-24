NEW DELHI: A new double mutant strain of coronavirus, or the SARS CoV2, has been detected in India, along with the UK, South African, and Brazilian variants, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The new strain, the government indicated, is highly infectious and has the potential to skip immunity developed either by natural infection or vaccination.

A total of 771 COVID-19 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in 18 states so far, from among the 10,787 positive samples shared by states and union territories, the government said.

These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK lineage (B.1.1.7), 34 found positive for viruses of the South African lineage (B.1.351), and one sample positive for viruses of the Brazilian lineage (P.1).

"The analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations. Such mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity," the ministry said in a statement.

"These mutations have been found in about 15-20 per cent of samples and do not match any previously catalogued VOCs. These have been categorised as VOCs but require the same epidemiological and public health response of 'increased testing, comprehensive tracking of close contacts, prompt isolation of positive cases and contacts as well as treatment as per National Treatment Protocol' by the states/UTs," it added.

The strains were detected by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), a group of 10 National Laboratories set up by the health ministry in December, carrying out genome sequencing and analysis of circulating covid-19 viruses, and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants.

The government said the genomic variants of various viruses are a natural phenomenon and are found in almost all countries.

INSACOG also sequenced 2,032 samples from all 14 districts from Kerala. According to the government, the N440K variant, associated with immune escape, has been found in 123 samples from 11 districts.

"This variant was earlier found in 33% of samples from Andhra Pradesh, and in 53 of 104 samples from Telangana. This variant has also been reported from 16 other countries including the UK, Denmark, Singapore, Japan and Australia. As of now these can be at best said to be variant under investigation," the government said.

The government added that the new double mutant variant detected in the country has so far not been found in numbers sufficient enough to establish a link with the surge in covid-19 cases in several states.

