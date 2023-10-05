The Ministry of Civil Aviation Thursday said it has notified the new Drone (Amendment) Rules 2023 for drone pilots, effective from the 27th of September 2023

The move aims to further liberalise, promote and facilitate drone operations across the country and make India a global drone hub by 2030.

The move aims to further liberalise, promote and facilitate drone operations across the country and make India a global drone hub by 2030.

"After the amendment, it has now been made clear that a government issued proof of identity and a government issued proof of address i.e. Voter ID, Ration Card or Driving License can now be accepted to apply for a Remote Pilot Certificate if the drone pilot does not have a passport," the Civil Aviation Ministry notification read.

The prerequisite of having a passport was becoming a hurdle for aspiring drone pilots especially in the agricultural sector across rural India, the ministry added.

According to drone regulator DGCA, no individual other than a holder of a valid remote pilot certificate enlisted on the digital sky platform will operate an unmanned aircraft system in India. However, no Remote Pilot Certificate is required when the drone is of small to medium-size up to 2kg for non-commercial drone use.

Eligibility An individual will be eligible to obtain a remote pilot certificate if he is not less than eighteen years of age and not more than sixty-five years of age. He should have passed the class tenth examination or its equivalent from a recognized board, and has successfully completed training as specified by the DGCA from any authorized remote pilot training organization.

Procedure for obtaining a remote pilot certificate Within seven days of successful completion of the training and passing of the tests under sub-rule (1), the authorized remote pilot training organization will have to make an application for a remote pilot certificate in Form D-4 on the digital sky platform along with the fee as specified in rule 46, providing details of the individual who has passed the test.

The individual in respect of whom the authorized remote pilot training organization has made an application, will be issued a remote pilot certificate through the digital sky platform.

The DGCA will issue the remote pilot certificate within fifteen days from the issue of the remote pilot certificate to such individual through the digital sky platform.

Validity of the certificate A remote pilot certificate will remain valid for a period of ten years if it is enlisted on the digital sky platform and is not suspended or canceled by DGCA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

