New e-commerce rules come into force

BENGALURU: The government has notified the new e-commerce rules, under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, for all goods sold under a digital or electronic platform through both the marketplace and inventory-led models.

The new norms have been termed as the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, tellingonline retailers to facilitate easy returns, address customer complaints and avoid discriminating against merchants on their platforms, among a slew of proposed rules for e-commerce companies under India’s new consumer protection law.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to promote, protect and enforce consumer rights came into effect on Monday.

The e-commerce rules will apply to all electronic retailers offering goods and services to Indian consumers, whether registered in India or overseas, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said in a video-conference on Monday. E-commerce entities that do not comply will face penal action, the minister added.

The rules cover marketplaces working as aggregators, and inventory-led models where the retailer owns the stocks.

E-commerce firms should provide details on the sellers, mandatory consumer redressal contacts and have clear-cut agreements with the sellers so that e-commerce entity also takes responsibility for consumers, who make payments in that gateway against goods displayed on that platform.

E-tailers must compulsorily display details about return, refund, exchange, warranty and guarantee, delivery and shipment, modes of payment, and grievance redressal mechanism, and any other similar information that may be required by consumers to make informed decisions. Consumers will also be informed about seller details.

Companies are also not allowed to “manipulate the price" of goods and services offered on their platforms to gain unreasonable profit or discriminate between consumers of the same class or make any arbitrary classification of consumers affecting their rights under the Act.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via