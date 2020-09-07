New Education policy is the key to fulfil nation's aspirations: PM Modi

The new educational policy will focus more on learning instead of studying, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as he addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy today. The conference titled "Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education" has been organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Here are the higlights from the event:

-As foreign policy, defence policy are of the country, not govt, so is education policy. It belongs to everyone.

-New education policy paves way for opening campus of best int'l institutions in India so that youth from common family can also join them

-Education policy key to fulfil nation's aspirations but govt's intervention, influence should be minimal in this: PM Modi.

-The more teachers, parents, students are associated with education policy, the more relevant and broadbased it will be: PM Modi.

-New national education policy focuses on learning instead of studying, goes beyond curriculum to focus on critical thinking: PM Modi.

-President Ram Nath Kovind and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal are participating via video conference in the Governor's Conference on New Education Policy.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.

The Governors' Conference is also being attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials





