Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM Modi

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST PTI

The aim of the new National Education Policy is that the youth of the country gets to know itself, PM Modi said

LUCKNOW : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the aim of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the aim of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government.

"The aim of the new National Education Policy is that the youth of the country gets to know itself," he said at the centennial celebrations of University of Lucknow.

"The aim of the new National Education Policy is that the youth of the country gets to know itself," he said at the centennial celebrations of University of Lucknow.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In his address through video conference, the prime minister also took an indirect dig at the previous governments, finding fault with the functioning for years of the rail coach factory in Raebareli.

He did not, however, name Congress or its president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Raebareli in Parliament.

Modi released a commemorative coin and a postal stamp to mark the university’s centennial foundation day.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.