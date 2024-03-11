New Election Commissioner to be picked on March 14

A meeting of the Prime Minister-headed high-level panel to pick new Election Commissioners is to be held on March 14

A meeting of the Prime Minister-headed high-level panel to pick a new Election Commissioner is to be held on March 14 instead of March 15.

Officials have been orally informed. A formal notice for the meeting would be issued soon, people familiar with the matter said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jaya Thakur moved the Supreme Court to restrain the central government from appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners as per Sections 7 and 8 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act 2023, ANI reported.

The Congress leader also sought direction to appoint members of the Election Commission as per the Supreme Court judgment which had directed the constitution of a committee consisting of the CJI, the PM, and the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha for appointment.

Under the new law, (Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office), Bill-2023) a selection committee comprising the prime minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union cabinet minister to be nominated by the prime minister, will recommend the name for the appointment to be made by the President.

Earlier on Saturday, Arun Goel resigned as the Election Commissioner days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be held in April-May. However, there is no confirmation yet.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Goel's resignation but did not cite a reason for his departure. Later, NDTV reported that the Election Commissioner had resigned due to "personal reasons", citing sources.

Matter of concern: Opposition on Goel's resignation Several opposition leaders cited Goel's resignation as a matter of concern.

"Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in a few days. Why?" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

K.C. Venugopal, general secretary of the main opposition Congress party, wrote on X, "It is deeply concerning for the health of the world's largest democracy that Election Commissioner Mr Arun Goel has resigned on the cusp of the Lok Sabha (parliamentary) elections."

