New electricity rates in UP: Relief for those who consume more; check all slabs2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 03:32 PM IST
As per the new electricity rates in Uttar Pradesh, there is relief for those who consume more than 500 units.
As per the new electricity rates in Uttar Pradesh, there is relief for those who consume more than 500 units.
Listen to this article
The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPREC), on July 23, released the new electricity tariff prices for the current fiscal year 2022–2023. The major change in the new tariffs is that the highest slab of ₹7 per unit has been eliminated by the state government. The highest slab has now been capped at ₹6.50 per unit. Now, even after consuming more than 500 units, consumers will have to pay their electricity bill at ₹6.50 per unit, instead of ₹7.