The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPREC), on July 23, released the new electricity tariff prices for the current fiscal year 2022–2023. The major change in the new tariffs is that the highest slab of ₹7 per unit has been eliminated by the state government. The highest slab has now been capped at ₹6.50 per unit. Now, even after consuming more than 500 units, consumers will have to pay their electricity bill at ₹6.50 per unit, instead of ₹7.

There are other changes in the other slabs as well. The 0-150 slab's fixed power pricing of ₹5.50 per unit has been changed to 0-100. In addition, the prior power bill slab of 151-300, which charged customers ₹6 per unit, has been changed to 101-150 units. The 301-500 slab has also been altered to 151-300 units. Customers must pay electricity bills at a rate of Rs. 6.50 per unit under this slab.

Domestic BPL families would be required to pay a cost of ₹3.00 per unit for up to 100 units in cities. Additionally, Noida Power Company has announced a further 10 percent reduction in electricity tariffs for consumers.

In rural areas, the price of power is ₹3.35 for units under 100, ₹3.85 for units between 101 and 150, ₹5.00 for units between 151 and 300, and ₹5.50 for units over 300. The cost of power for BPL rural households will be three rupees for up to 100 units. The cost of ₹3.35 per unit for orders of 0 to 100 units for rural clients has remained the same.

