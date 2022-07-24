New electricity rates in UP: Relief for those who consume more; check all slabs

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPREC), on July 23, released the new electricity tariff prices for the current fiscal year 2022–2023. The major change in the new tariffs is that the highest slab of ₹7 per unit has been eliminated by the state government. The highest slab has now been capped at ₹6.50 per unit. Now, even after consuming more than 500 units, consumers will have to pay their electricity bill at ₹6.50 per unit, instead of ₹7.

