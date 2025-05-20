New evidence emerge in Jyoti Malhotra espionage case: cops say she used encrypted apps to maintain deception

New evidence has emerged against YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, a media report said. Malhotra was allegedly in touch with multiple Pakistani agents and used different means to keep her connections secret.

According to a CNN-News18 report, officials said that there is fresh digital evidence against the espionage suspect. “Her social media videos were just a cover. She maintained multiple digital devices and used encrypted platforms to regularly keep in touch with Pakistani agents. Digital evidence to this effect has been found," the report said, quoting a source.

Commonly used encrypted social media platforms like Snapchat, Telegram, and WhatsApp were used, the Haryana Police said. In a media briefing, Hisar’s superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is assisting with the probe.

Malhotra's connection with Pak embassy official Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, was first introduced to Pakistani embassy official Danish by Harkirat Singh, an employee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (SGMC), the CNN-News18 report said.

Singh allegedly helped her twice to get a visa and sent her along with a group Sikhs to Pakistan. Indian Sikhs regularly travel as part of jatha to gurdwaras like Nankana Sahib for pilgrimage purposes. Officials said his digital devices, like mobile phones, have been seized and sent for forensic testing.

According to the report, the probe so far has revealed that Malhotra was in touch with multiple Pakistani nationals since 2023, when she first visited Pakistan. Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish appears to be her primary contact.

Malhotra also told cops that she had saved the number of a Pakistani agent, Shakir, as Jat Randhawa to avoid detection. Other Pakistani contacts like Ali Ahwan helped her with security cover while she was in Pakistan. She was also introduced to several intelligence officials during her visits to Pakistan, the report said.

Told me she was going to Delhi: Malhotra's father Jyoti Malhotra's father, Harish Malhotra, on Monday said that he wasn't aware of his daughter's trips to Pakistan. While talking to ANI, he also said that he didn't know about her YouTube or other social media accounts.

"She used to tell me that she was going to Delhi. She never told me anything," her father said, backtracking on his Saturday's remarks that Jyoti visited Pakistan to shoot videos.

"She used to make videos at home," he added.

MA student held in Haryana A 25-year-old resident of Kaithal (Haryana), Devendra Singh, has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives, Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP), Astha Modi said on Monday.

The accused is currently a first-year MA student at a college in Patiala, an ANI report said.

Kaithal SP Astha Modi further added that Devendra was in contact with four Pakistani intelligence operatives-three men and one woman. "He went to Pakistan in November last year and after that he was constantly in touch with them. He has admitted to making a video near the cantonment area in Patiala and sending it to them," said SP Modi.

Devendra is on a three-day police remand. Police have searched his house and seized two electronic devices. A cyber forensic lab has recovered about 300 GB of data from these devices, which is now being analysed. A forensic audit of his bank accounts is also underway. The police informed that further investigation into the case is ongoing, the report added.