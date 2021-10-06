Going ahead with the implementation of its new excise policy, the AAP-led Delhi government has invited applications from hotels, clubs, motels, bars and restaurants for serving liquor on their premises.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has already allocated fresh licences for 850 vends for retail sale of liquor in 32 zones across Delhi.

An order issued by the excise department earlier on Monday read: "Delhi government has decided to grant the licence in the form of L-15, L-16, L-17, L-19, L-20, L-21, L-28 and L-29 under new excise policy to be implemented with effect from November 17 for the service at licenced premises for 'on-site consumption' (Indian and Foreign liquor) in the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the licencing year 2021-22."

The notification directs applicants to download the required forms from the excise department website and submit it with complete details and supporting documents.

The licence categories for 'on-site consumption' are: service of Indian and Foreign liquor in a hotel, motel, guest house to residents in their rooms (L15), bar/restaurant attached to a hotel (L16), independent restaurant (L17), independent restaurant located either in arrival or departure area of international airport (L19).

Other licence categories are service of Indian and Foreign liquor in a bar/dining car in a luxury train (L20), round the clock service/sale of liquor in a bar attached to a hotel located either in arrival or departure area of international airport (L21), club exclusively for serving or retired officers of government and armed forces (L29).

As per the terms and conditions for the on-site consumption licences, the licence holder will require to purchase liquor from retail vends and may store liquor anywhere on the premises.

The licensees will be allowed to serve liquor and beer in glasses or bottles while ensuring that it's not taken outside the premises.

What you need to know about the new excise policy

- Delhi's private liquor shops, which currently are 40 per cent of the total liquor shops in the city, will be closed from October 1 to November 16.

- Excise department has asked government vends to stock up in view of an expected surge in demand. The government has asked buyers not to rush to liquor shops or hoard booze.

- Excise department is also prepared to check the possibility of illicit liquor entering the city from neighbouring states due to closure of private shops.

- Twenty-six municipal wards in the city were catered solely by private vends and will face problems during the 45-day transition period. There are already 80 wards where there are no liquor vends.

- The Delhi government has allocated all 850 liquor shops in the national capital, including privately-run 260 outlets to private parties through tender.

- The Delhi government will stop operating liquor vends from November 16. All wine shops will reopen from November 17 under private ownership.

- Delhi government has divided the city into 32 zones under its new excise policy. Tender had been floated for liquor vends there to ensure equal distribution of liquor shops across the city. Each zone, comprising 8-10 wards, will have around 27 vends.

- The new excise policy will make way for swanky liquor shops where customers can even walk in and pick the brands of their choice.

- The shops will even be allowed to sell snacks and other eatables within their premises. Shops will even be allowed to offer discounts.

