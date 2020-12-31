New export boosting scheme to take effect from Friday

New Delhi: The government is set to implement a new export promotion scheme from Friday that will refund to exporters the Central, state and local taxes that were so far not being refunded to them, said a finance ministry official.

The ‘Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products’ (RoDTEP) scheme was announced in September 2019 but its implementation was scheduled from January 2020. The new scheme combines two existing ones--merchandise export from India scheme (MEIS) and rebate of state and central taxes and levies (RoSCTL) scheme covering garments.

The official said that the government has decided to extend the benefit of the new scheme to all export goods.

“The RoDTEP scheme would refund to exporters the embedded central, state and local duties and taxes that were so far not being rebated or refunded and were, therefore, placing our exports at a disadvantage. The refund would be credited in an exporter’s ledger account with the Customs and used to pay basic customs duty on imported goods. The credits can also be transferred to other importers," said the official.

The new scheme would be notified by the commerce department, the official said. It would be based on the recommendations of a panel chaired by G.K. Pillai, former commerce and home secretary. An exporter seeking benefit of the RoDTEP scheme has to declare his intention for each export item in the shipping bill or bill of export

