Civil Aviation Ministry has permitted the airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights after consulting with all all the stakeholders. Ministry has also warned that any passenger who refuses to wear a face mask in a flight can be put on the no-fly list by the airline.

Here are the new flying rules you should know:

1) Meal Service

A) The airlines have been allowed to provide meal services on board.

B) Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks / meals / pre-packed beverages as per the policy of the Airlines depending on the duration of flight time subject to the following conditions :-

i. In all classes, tray set-up, plates and cutlery will be completely disposable with no re-use, or cleaned disinfected rotables will be used.

ii. Used disposable trays/crockeries /cutleries shall not be re-used. Used rotables shall be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before re-use.

iii. In all classes! tea/coffee/ non-alcoholic beverage services will be in disposable cans/containers/bottles/glasses. There will be no pouring service and beverages will be served in single use disposable units.

iv. All used disposable and rotable meal.

v. Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service.

vi. The passengers would be informed of the above practices for strict compliance before the start of catering services by way of passenger announcements.

2) In-Flight entertainment

Wherever available, may be switched on, subject to strict compliance of following guidelines:-i. Wipedown of individual IFE with approved cleaning agents. All IFEs will be cleaned and disinfected prior to boarding of passengers.

it Disposable earphones or cleaned and disinfected headphones will be provided to passengers at the start of the journey.

iii. Each seat will have its own dedicated IFE to be used only by the passenger occupying the seat.

iv. Over and above standard SOP for aircraft interior cleaning, all passenger touchpoints will be carefully cleaned and disinfected after the flight."

3) Ban if no mask

Refusal to wear a face mask on board a flight could put a passenger on the no-fly list, the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has announced.

“Flyers, who refuse to wear face masks during a flight can be put on the no-fly list," told Arun Kumar, director-general, DGCA to HT.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via