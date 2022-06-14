New flights to Abu Dhabi and Damman from Thiruvananthapuram

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, Tuesday will commence its new international services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from June 15 and July 1 onwards respectively.
IndiGo, India’s largest airline, will commence its new international services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from June 15 and July 1 onwards respectively.
The Thiruvananthapuram Airport in a release said the new services are being launched in view of the long-standing demand of travellers for more services to the Gulf nations
Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi service: The Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi service will start from June 15. There will be three such services in a week - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the Thiruvananthapuram airport said in a release.
The IndiGo flight will leave from the Thiruvananthapuram airport at 9.30 pm and will reach Abu Dhabi airport at 12.10am, the said in a release said.
The return flight would take off from Abu Dhabi at 1.30am and reach Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala at 7.15am, the airport release added
Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam service: The Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam services will start from July 1. It will be a daily service to Dammam, the Thiruvananthapuram airport release said.
The IndiGo flight to Dammam would leave the Thiruvananthapuram airport at 7.55am and will reach Dammam airport at 10.10am.
The return flight will take off from Dammam at 11.35am and will reach Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala at 7.10pm, the airport release added.