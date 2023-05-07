With food delivery tech platforms Zomato and Swiggy competing with each other, a new platform, built by the Indian government, is emerging to be a tough competitor.
Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) allows the restaurants sell food directly to consumers, without the need of a third party. Though the food delivery tech platform has been around since September 2022, it is gaining popularity now.
Reports say, the platform recently surpassed the 10,000 daily order mark. Also, it is being more widely used by people, who took screenshots comparing the prices with Swiggy and Zomato, and said ONDC costs relatively cheaper.
What is ONDC?
Developed by the Government of India, ONDC allows restaurants to sell their food directly to consumers. Apart from this, the platform also groceries, home décor, cleaning essentials, etc.
Where did it start first?
ONDC started first in Bengaluru in September 2022. But now it has spread in multiple cities.
Is it cheaper?
Compared to other platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, ONDC is much more cheaper. For example, an order costs only ₹147 on ONDC, which may cost ₹209 on Swiggy and 212 on Zomato.
How to use ONDC?
ONDC can be used via UPI platform Paytm. Type ‘ONDC’ in the search bar and a variety of options appear on the screen that ranges from groceries and cleaning essentials to the food store.
For ordering food, type ONDC Food and check out the cuisine that you are trying to order. It further shows options of restaurants and then just like Swiggy or Zomato, food is delivered at your doorsteps. Though ONDC is relatively new and hence not all restaurants are selling food through this platform.
For ordering food, type ONDC Food and check out the cuisine that you are trying to order. It further shows options of restaurants and then just like Swiggy or Zomato, food is delivered at your doorsteps. Though ONDC is relatively new and hence not all restaurants are selling food through this platform.