New FY24 highway target highest so far

According to officials in the ministry of road transport and highways, the government has taken up the highway construction target for FY24 to 13,800 km from 12,500 km earlier.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The government has increased the highway-building target for the current year as it looks to fast-track infrastructure development in the runup to state and general elections.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The government has increased the highway-building target for the current year as it looks to fast-track infrastructure development in the runup to state and general elections.
Highway development is thought to have an immediate and positive connect with voters.
Highway development is thought to have an immediate and positive connect with voters.
According to officials in the ministry of road transport and highways, the government has taken up the highway construction target for FY24 to 13,800 km from 12,500 km earlier.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to officials in the ministry of road transport and highways, the government has taken up the highway construction target for FY24 to 13,800 km from 12,500 km earlier.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Construction agencies have been told to push the pace of road building and achieve a target of over 40 km of highways per day in the remaining nine months of the year, so that the revised overall target is achieved without fail.
Construction agencies have been told to push the pace of road building and achieve a target of over 40 km of highways per day in the remaining nine months of the year, so that the revised overall target is achieved without fail.
Mint had earlier reported that the government is looking to raise highway-construction to an all-time high this year.
Mint had earlier reported that the government is looking to raise highway-construction to an all-time high this year.
“The pace of construction of highways has gone up from 11.6 km a day in 2014 to around 30 km a day now. Though the government has been trying to raise this to 50 km per day, the slowdown in the past two financial years has pushed back the targets a little. But we will soon reach our stated goals," said the official cited above.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The pace of construction of highways has gone up from 11.6 km a day in 2014 to around 30 km a day now. Though the government has been trying to raise this to 50 km per day, the slowdown in the past two financial years has pushed back the targets a little. But we will soon reach our stated goals," said the official cited above.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Highway construction reached its peak in covid year 2020-21 when the pace touched 37 km per day with 13,327 km of highways built.
Highway construction reached its peak in covid year 2020-21 when the pace touched 37 km per day with 13,327 km of highways built.
However, this fell in FY22 and FY23, with targets remaining unmet and annual construction slowing to just about 10,000 km.
However, this fell in FY22 and FY23, with targets remaining unmet and annual construction slowing to just about 10,000 km.
“There is an expectation now that about 6,000 km of highways may be built by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and another 6,000 km by the ministry’s road wings while about 1,500-2,000 km may be built by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) this year," road transport and highways secretary Anurag Jain first told Mint, indicating plans to rework the target upward in FY24.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“There is an expectation now that about 6,000 km of highways may be built by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and another 6,000 km by the ministry’s road wings while about 1,500-2,000 km may be built by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) this year," road transport and highways secretary Anurag Jain first told Mint, indicating plans to rework the target upward in FY24.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
State-run highway developer NHAI had earlier set a target of building 5,060 km of roads in FY24, up from 4,882 km built in FY23.
State-run highway developer NHAI had earlier set a target of building 5,060 km of roads in FY24, up from 4,882 km built in FY23.
This may be raised now while NHIDCL will build an additional 400-500 km of highways.
This may be raised now while NHIDCL will build an additional 400-500 km of highways.
However, a major challenge to plans this year may come from the weather and elections. Highway construction normally slows down in the monsoon and this year’s abundant rain can make it challenging to push up the pace. According to a report from rating agency ICRA, highway awards normally slow down in the last quarter of a financial year falling just before elections, when the model code of conduct comes into force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, a major challenge to plans this year may come from the weather and elections. Highway construction normally slows down in the monsoon and this year’s abundant rain can make it challenging to push up the pace. According to a report from rating agency ICRA, highway awards normally slow down in the last quarter of a financial year falling just before elections, when the model code of conduct comes into force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If this scenario plays out in FY24, constructing 40 km of highways in nine months would be difficult, making the reworked target unachievable, said an official of a major consultancy asking not to be named.
If this scenario plays out in FY24, constructing 40 km of highways in nine months would be difficult, making the reworked target unachievable, said an official of a major consultancy asking not to be named.
Meanwhile, the official added that realistically, 12,000-12,500 km of highways may be built in FY24.
Meanwhile, the official added that realistically, 12,000-12,500 km of highways may be built in FY24.
Against a higher target, the pace of construction in the first quarter of current fiscal has been less than impressive with addition of a mere 2,250 km or just about 16% of the revised annual target.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Against a higher target, the pace of construction in the first quarter of current fiscal has been less than impressive with addition of a mere 2,250 km or just about 16% of the revised annual target.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Highway construction in the pre-pandemic period of FY20 spanned 10,237 km at a daily rate of 28.04 km. The pace increased during the first pandemic year (FY21), when lockdowns helped accelerate construction, resulting in a record 13,327 km of highways built at 36.51 km per day. In FY22, the rate slowed again to 10,457 km at 28.64 km per day. For FY22, the road ministry initially aimed to construct 14,600 km of highways—or 40 km per day. However, it later revised the goal to 12,000 km. The year FY23 ended with 28.3 km/day construction with overall 10,331 km of highways being built in the year.
Highway construction in the pre-pandemic period of FY20 spanned 10,237 km at a daily rate of 28.04 km. The pace increased during the first pandemic year (FY21), when lockdowns helped accelerate construction, resulting in a record 13,327 km of highways built at 36.51 km per day. In FY22, the rate slowed again to 10,457 km at 28.64 km per day. For FY22, the road ministry initially aimed to construct 14,600 km of highways—or 40 km per day. However, it later revised the goal to 12,000 km. The year FY23 ended with 28.3 km/day construction with overall 10,331 km of highways being built in the year.