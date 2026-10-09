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New GRAP Rules in Delhi; Restrictions in NCR October 2026: Are you aware of this parking fees update?

Delhi will double parking fees at authorised sites from 1 November to 28 February to discourage private vehicle use during winter pollution. The plan also includes vehicle restrictions, PUCC checks, work-from-home measures and tighter GRAP curbs across NCR.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published9 Oct 2026, 11:58 PM IST
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Delhi’s winter pollution plan brings higher parking fees, vehicle restrictions and stricter GRAP measures from 1 November, 2026.
Delhi’s winter pollution plan brings higher parking fees, vehicle restrictions and stricter GRAP measures from 1 November, 2026.(AI-generated image for representational purposes)
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Delhi motorists will have to pay twice the existing rates at authorised parking facilities from 1 November 2026, as the government rolls out its winter air pollution control framework.

Delhi parking charges to double from 1 November

The measure will remain in effect until 28 February 2027, and is intended to discourage private vehicle use during the months when pollution levels typically worsen.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's parking facilities are excluded from the increase. Electric vehicles are also exempt from the additional parking charges under the announced plan.

Also Read | New GRAP Rules: How AQI will decide car entry in Delhi-NCR

The decision is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to address pollution before the winter smog season intensifies. Higher parking costs are intended to make commuters reconsider unnecessary car journeys and encourage alternatives, including public transport.

A view of the morning haze over the Yamuna River near Kalindi kunj amid rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. (HT photo)
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How will GRAP rules affect parking fees?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved a revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on 28 September, with the updated schedule announced on 29 September. The plan contains 48 actions across four stages, with restrictions tightening as air quality deteriorates.

Under the reported framework, parking charges can also be increased as a pollution-response measure when restrictions are activated. GRAP Stage II corresponds to the very poor air quality category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 301–400.

Also Read | GRAP-I restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR

The seasonal doubling of parking fees from November to February is a separate advance measure; commuters should not assume that the increase applies only when Stage II is invoked.

New Delhi, India – Oct. 4, 2026: A hazy view of Rashtrapati Bhavan as pollution levels rise across the Delhi-NCR region, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
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Other major restrictions planned for winter

The government has announced several additional measures that could affect residents and commuters across Delhi-NCR.

Restrictions on older out-of-state vehicles: Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are due to face entry restrictions from 1 November 2026 to 31 January 2027, with exemptions for specified cleaner-fuel vehicles, including CNG and electric vehicles.

No PUCC, no fuel: Fuel stations are required to deny fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Automated number-plate recognition cameras are being used to strengthen enforcement.

Work-from-home arrangements: Government and private offices are set to operate with 50% of staff working from home during the November-February period under the announced winter framework.

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Restrictions on older cars: Under revised GRAP provisions, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles extend across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Sonipat when Stage III curbs apply.

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New Delhi, India-September 22, 2026:A view of the morning haze over the Yamuna River near Kalindi kunj amid rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region was recorded between 144 and 171, falling in the �Unhealthy� category. Pollution levels have been rising across the region since the monsoon subsided, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The measures come as authorities attempt to limit emissions from transport, construction and other sources before winter conditions trap pollutants close to the ground. For motorists, checking the latest government notifications will be important, particularly as some restrictions depend on the prevailing AQI and the GRAP stage in force.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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