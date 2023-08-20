New GST incentive scheme will encourage consumers to demand bills

Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities will introduce a scheme from 1 September to encourage consumers to insist on an invoice when making purchases, the finance ministry said in a social media post on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme, called 'mera bill mera adhikaar', will be launched in Haryana, Assam, Gujarat and the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry, the ministry said. It said the scheme will offer citizens the chance to win ₹1 crore, ₹10 lakh or ₹10,000 in a lucky draw.

Invoices of up to ₹200 issued by GST registered sellers will be eligible for the draw. Up to 25 invoices per person will be considered every month, the ministry said.

This is the latest effort by tax authorities to increase GST compliance. Central and state authorities have previously taken several steps, such as increased reporting requirements and use of data analytics, to improve tax compliance. This, along with healthy economic growth, has helped improve GST collections. The union government and states collected ₹1.65 trillion in July, the third-largest monthly sum since GST was introduced in 2017.