New GST rates from today: Customers will have to pay more on certain products and services from today as a series of decisions by the GST Council takes effect. Certain items are set to attract Goods and Services Tax (GST) while the tax outgo on certain things are set to come down as a series of decisions by the GST Council takes effect.

Last month, the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising her state counterparts, had imposed tax on a host of goods and services.

New GST rates: What would get more expensive

5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like atta, paneer and curd.

5 per cent GST on hospital rooms with rent above ₹ 5,000

5,000 Maps and charts, including atlases, will attract a 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

18 per cent GST will be levied on tetra packs.

18 per cent GST on fees charged by banks for the issue of cheques (loose or in book form).

Tax rates on products such as printing, writing or drawing ink; knives with cutting blades, paper knives and pencil sharpeners; LED lamps; drawing and marking out instruments will be hiked to 18 per cent from 12 per cent currently.

Solar water heater will now attract 12 per cent GST as compared to 5 per cent earlier.

Services such as work contracts for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plants and crematoriums too will see tax going up to 18 per cent from the current 12 per cent.

Things that would go cheaper

Taxes will be cut on on ostomy appliances and on transport of goods and passengers by ropeways to 5 per cent from July 18, from 12 per cent.

Renting of truck, goods carriage where the cost of fuel is included will now attract a lower 12 per cent rate as against 18 per cent.

GST exemption on the transport of passengers by air to and from northeastern states and Bagdogra will be restricted to economy class only.

Electric vehicles, whether or not fitted with a battery pack, would be eligible for the concessional GST rate of 5 per cent from July 18.