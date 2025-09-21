GST changes from September 22: What’s cheaper, costlier in Bengaluru, and why double-check MRPs

The revised Goods and Services Tax (GST), announced earlier this month, will come into effect from tomorrow, with only two rates remaining in place: 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A special 40 per cent rate applies only to pan masala, cigarettes, aerated water with added sugar, carbonated beverages, and similar items.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also underlined that many electronic items used by the middle class — including TVs, air conditioners, and some bikes — have been moved to the 18 per cent slab.
For consumers, the changes bring a mixed impact. Prices of some everyday essentials and services have fallen, providing relief to households already grappling with inflation. Conversely, leisure, luxury, and certain lifestyle-related items have become more expensive, prompting many to reconsider their spending habits.
Also read | Amul cuts prices of over 700 items after GST reforms: From ghee and paneer to butter – Check what will get cheaper
Traders and retailers in Bengaluru report that the transition has been smooth so far, though they are closely monitoring how customer demand evolves in the coming weeks.
Daily essentials, including packaged foods, edible oils, and household cleaning products
Public transport services, such as app-based auto and cab rides within the city
Small electronic accessories like chargers, earphones, and USB cables
Medicines for common ailments and select medical devices
Read | GST rate cuts: FMCG giant ITC to pass on ‘full benefit’ to customers across portfolio — Details here
Restaurant dining, especially at air-conditioned and premium outlets
Consumer durables, including refrigerators, washing machines, and air-conditioners
Beauty and grooming services at salons and spas
Premium smartphones and imported gadgets
For Bengaluru residents, the revised tax structure may slightly reduce grocery bills, while dining out or upgrading home appliances could become more expensive. Experts advise consumers to plan purchases carefully to make the most of the new GST regime.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has issued a revised advisory to help companies implement GST changes, though local stores may face some confusion. Products made before September 22 may carry both the old and revised MRPs, potentially causing overcharging. For instance, a biscuit pack with an original MRP of ₹50 may now show ₹48, but some shopkeepers could still charge the higher price. Firms no longer need to advertise revised MRPs in newspapers and only have to circulate updated price lists to dealers, with copies to legal metrology authorities. Old packaging can be used until March 31, 2026, with corrections via stickers, stamps, or digital printing. Buyers are advised to check prices carefully.