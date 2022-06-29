New GST rule: Packaged food to unbranded rice & floor, what will get costlier?

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday decided to correct several tax rates and withdraw some tax exemptions. A move that is being speculated as shifting towards a higher GST regime to earn more revenue in the high inflation era is expected to hit demand. Recommendations on tax rationalisation made by three ministerial committees on gold and precious stones were adopted without any change, three Council members told Mint on condition of anonymity.

