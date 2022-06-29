New GST rule: Packaged food to unbranded rice & floor, what will get costlier?1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
GST will also be levied on the fee that banks charge for the issue of cheques
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday decided to correct several tax rates and withdraw some tax exemptions. A move that is being speculated as shifting towards a higher GST regime to earn more revenue in the high inflation era is expected to hit demand. Recommendations on tax rationalisation made by three ministerial committees on gold and precious stones were adopted without any change, three Council members told Mint on condition of anonymity.
Today, the second and final day of its meeting, the Council will look into the demand from states, including Kerala and Delhi, to extend GST compensation beyond June and the proposal to levy a uniform 28% tax rate on online gaming, horse racing and casinos
The GST Council also recommended a correction in the inverted duty structure for a host of items, including edible oil, coal, LED lamps, printing/drawing ink, finished leather and solar water heater.
The Council is likely to discuss on Wednesday the demand for an extension of compensation paid to states for revenue lost from their taxes such as sales tax (VAT) being subsumed into a national GST, besides a 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming and horse racing.
-with inputs from PTI
