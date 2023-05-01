New GST rules in effect from today for businesses with turnover of over ₹100 crore. Details here4 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:44 AM IST
Currently, businesses upload such invoices on Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) on the current date, irrespective of the date of issue of such invoice.
Businesses whose turnover is ₹100 crore and above will now have to upload their electronic invoices on Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) within 7 days of the issue of such invoice with effect from May 1, GST Network has said.
