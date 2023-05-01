Meanwhile, GST evasion detection by tax officers almost doubled year-on-year to over ₹1.01 lakh crore in the just concluded 2022-23 fiscal, an official told PTI. During the last fiscal, a recovery of ₹21,000 crore was made by the officers of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). The official said the government is taking steps to increase compliance and using data analytics and human intelligence to identify fraud. "DGGI officers have detected evasion to the tune of ₹1,01,300 crore in 2022-23. Of this, recovery of ₹21,000 crore have been made," the official told PTI. In 2021-22, DGGI, the investigative agency under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, detected evasion of over ₹54,000 crore and made a tax recovery of over ₹21,000 crore.