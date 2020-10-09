New GST system generates 69.5 lakh e-invoices in first week of implementation

NEW DELHI: As many as 69.5 lakh invoice reference numbers have been generated by 71,000 users in the first week of implementation of goods and services tax (GST) e-invoicing system for companies with annual turnover of at least ₹500 crore, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said it was a great step forward as buyers and sellers would now be able to have real time information of the invoices. "It replaces the physical invoice and will soon replace the existing e-way Bill system and taxpayers will not have to generate separate e-way bills," he said in a statement after reviewing the performance of the e-invoicing system.

Furthermore, Pandey said the e-invoicing system can also eventually dispense with the present system of filing GST returns for smaller businesses and MSMEs because e-invoice will pre- populate their returns and they have to simply pay the taxes. "The returns will be automatically generated for all supplies for which e-invoice have been issued", he added.

While at present it is mandated for businesses with a turnover of ₹500 crore, by 1 January, it will be available to taxpayers having a turnover of more than ₹100 crore a year. It will be finally made available to all taxpayers for B2B transactions from 1 April, 2021.

The e-invoicing system was initially planned to be rolled out from 1 April. However it was postponed to 1 October due to covid-19 pandemic and keeping in view the hardships faced by the taxpayers due to lockdown. For further convenience of taxpayers, a window of waiver of penalty provisions has been made available, provided the IRN for such invoices is obtained from the Invoice Reference Portal (IRP) within 30 days of date of invoice.

