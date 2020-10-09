New GST system generates 69.5 lakh e-invoices in first week of implementation

The e-invoicing system was initially planned to be rolled out from 1 April. However it was postponed to 1 October due to covid-19 pandemic and keeping in view the hardships faced by the taxpayers due to lockdown. For further convenience of taxpayers, a window of waiver of penalty provisions has been made available, provided the IRN for such invoices is obtained from the Invoice Reference Portal (IRP) within 30 days of date of invoice.