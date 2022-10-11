New guidelines come into effect for mutual fund investors. Have you updated your mobile number and mail id?3 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Have you changed your mobile number and e-mail id? Aprt ffom informing your family and friends about the same, you must also inform your mutual fund house. Fund houses communicate with their customers via e-mails and mobile text messages.