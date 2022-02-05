The National Medical Commission has issued new guidelines for the determination of fees and all other charges in respect of 50 per cent of the seats in private medical institutions and deemed to be universities.

The National Medical Commission, in its latest guidelines issued today, said the fees of 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges will now be at par with government medical colleges of a state or UT.

"After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the fee of the 50 per cent seats in the private medical college and deemed universities should be at par with the fee in the government medical colleges of that particular state and UT. The benefit of this fee structure will be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats, but limited to the extent of 50 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college or deemed university," the new guidelines by the National Medical Commission said, reported news agency ANI.

It said that if the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of the total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail the benefit of fees equivalent to the government medical college fees, based purely on merit.

The central government had requested the erstwhile board of governors in suppression of erstwhile MCI to prepare a draft fee fixation guidelines for the consideration of the NMC as and when constituted. "An expert committee was constituted by the BoG-MCI on 23rd Nov 2019, and later, by NMC in this regard," the statement said.

After receiving over 1800 responses from the general public or medical institutions or associations, a re-constituted expert committee constituted on 21 October 2021, by NMC examined these responses and submitted the draft guidelines. The recommendations of the expert committee were accepted by the NMC in its meeting on December 29.

