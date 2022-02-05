"After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the fee of the 50 per cent seats in the private medical college and deemed universities should be at par with the fee in the government medical colleges of that particular state and UT. The benefit of this fee structure will be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats, but limited to the extent of 50 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college or deemed university," the new guidelines by the National Medical Commission said, reported news agency ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}