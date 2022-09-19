New housing launches rise 170% in April-June, shows Square Yards report

NEW DELHI: New residential launches rose 170% year-on-year in Q2 2022 (April -June) with the launch of more than 79,000 new housing units across the top six cities, as per latest research from Square Yards. In fact, new launches in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Gurugram reported a yearly rise of over 250% year-on-year in Q2. MMR contributed the highest share at 38%, followed by Pune which accounted for 21% of the total new launches.

