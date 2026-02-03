In charts: From disputes to closures, the changing face of Indian tax compliance
Unrealized tax hit ₹38.4 trillion at the end of FY25. While settlement schemes shifted more sums to 'not under dispute', total tax under dispute remains elevated.
Tax revenues are the backbone of government finances, yet a significant portion of these revenues remains unrealised. When funds are locked up in legal and administrative limbo, it creates a fiscal drag that stifles public infrastructure and welfare initiatives.