In charts: From disputes to closures, the changing face of Indian tax compliance

The share for corporate taxes has risen to more than 50% since FY24. Experts say a steady rise in the number of insolvency and bankruptcy cases has hindered state’s ability to enforce and realise assessed taxes over the years. Data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) show that insolvency initiations have risen sharply over the past decade, from just 37 cases in FY17 to 733 in FY25.