With glitches still haunting the new income tax portal , Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Infosys-developed website will be fixed entirely in the next few days.

FM Sitharaman also said that Nandan Nilekani sends a message on a weekly basis about the tax portal. “Will inform if the deadline to file return gets extended," the Union finance minister added.

The new income tax e-filing portal 'www.incometax.gov.in' had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on 7 June as it continued to face tech glitches.

IT company Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

The Centre has so far paid ₹164.5 crore to Infosys between January 2019 to June 2021 for developing the e-filing portal.

FM Sitharaman had on 22 June called a meeting with key officials of Infosys to review the issues on the portal. In the meeting, the ICAI members highlighted the issues faced by taxpayers and tax professionals on the portal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.