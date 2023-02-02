New income tax regime for filing returns 'sweetened': CBDT chairman
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a Budget speech in Parliament said the government has made the new income tax regime more attractive for taxpayers
With the announcement of the Union Budget 2023, the CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta said the new income tax regime for filing returns has been 'sweetened'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×