New India-NZ FTA unlocks work visas for honours students, STEM grads - Details inside

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday, said that under the provisions of the new FTA between India and New Zealand, Indian students going to New Zealand for studies will now be eligible for work visas, depending on their course of study.

Those completing a degree course or a bachelor degree with honours will be eligible for a 3-years work visa, while those graduating in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) or finishing a post-graudation degree would be eligible for a 4-years work visa, said Goyal.

Advertisement

AYUSH, forestry, other sectors involved Goyal also said that cooperation has been agreed in AYUSH, culture, fisheries, audio visual tourism, forestry, horticulture and traditional knowledge systems.

The India-New Zealand FTA also outlines the following:

– Around 5,000 professionals — including yoga instructors, chefs, AYUSH practitioners and nurses — will be eligible for professional work visas.

— The agreement also opens up 118 sectors for participation, said Goyal.

— These sectors include tourism, IT, telecom, audio-visual, and other services.

Adding that the India New Zealand FTA will provide students and professionals with enhanced opportunities for education and employment, Goyal said that the FTA is ‘comprehensive’ and ‘forward looking.’

"This is a free trade agreement with New Zealand which is both comprehensive and forward looking, reflecting the vision of our leaders, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Luxon to elevate the relations to much higher strategic levels, much more comprehensively, which will not only include trade, education, R&D and innovation, services Sector, tourism, sports," Piyush Goyal said, as per ANI.

Advertisement

India-New Zealand FTA The Commerce Minister also highlighted that the India-New Zealand FTA is expected to deliver a significant boost to India's exports, with New Zealand offering zero-duty market access on 100% of its tariff lines covering all Indian exports from the date of entry into force.

Labour-intensive sectors are among the biggest gainers. With New Zealand eliminating tariffs that earlier peaked at up to 10%, Indian exporters of textiles and clothing will receive zero-duty access across 1,057 tariff lines.

India's textile and apparel exports rose to USD 36.9 billion in 2024-25, while exports to New Zealand increased to USD 103 million, a trend expected to accelerate given New Zealand's annual global textile imports of nearly USD 1.9 billion.