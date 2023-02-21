NEW DELHI : New India offers tremendous opportunities for the young Indians, said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday.

Virtually addressing the 9th Convocation ceremony of NIT, Puducherry, the minister said that youth can avail the opportunities with sheer hard work and capability, not by affiliations or influence.

Chandrasekhar added that the old India is now being replaced surely and systematically by a New India, being powered by the energy, the determination, the innovation and the creativity of young Indians.

“The current times are most opportunity-rich times and young Indians can grab these opportunities to pursue their dreams," he said.

The minister added that the opportunities, be it in space or artificial intelligence, Semicon, microelectronics, internet or AI around data economy, high computing or quantum computing, 5G or next gen mobility technology, all these areas that represent the future of digital economy are available for the new generation of Indians.

Speaking about the next decade being India’s Techade, Chandrasekhar said that the country has the most vibrant startup ecosystem with close to 85,000 registered startups and around 107 unicorns that have grown due to their hard work, passion, ability to innovate and not because of any famous surname or Godfather.

The Minister congratulated the graduating students and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.