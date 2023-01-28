New India rectifying past mistakes, celebrating unsung heroes: PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:45 PM IST
- PM Modi said that many attempts were made to break India geographically, culturally, socially, and ideologically, but no force could destroy India
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India was correcting its past mistakes by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung bravehearts who were lost in the pages of history.
