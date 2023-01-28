New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India was correcting its past mistakes by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung bravehearts who were lost in the pages of history.

“It is the country’s misfortune that such countless fighters could not get the place they deserve in our history. But New India is rectifying these mistakes of the past decades," Modi said.

Addressing a ceremony commemorating 1111th ‘Avataran Mahotsav’ of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Rajasthan, PM Modi said that many attempts were made to break India geographically, culturally, socially, and ideologically, but no force could destroy India. India is not just a piece of land but an expression of our civilization and potential.

Referring to the continued ancient flow of Indian consciousness, the Prime Minister said that India is not just a land mass but is an expression of our civilization, culture, harmony and possibilities.

He spoke about the resilience of the Indian civilization as many other civilizations could not adapt to the changing times and perished. “Despite many efforts taking place to break India geographically, culturally, socially and ideologically, no power could finish India," Modi added.

“The India of today is laying the foundations for a grand future", the Prime Minister said as he credited the strength and inspiration of the Indian society that preserves the immortality of the nation.

Throwing light on the contributions of the strength of the society in the thousand-year-old journey of India, he noted the energy that stems from within the society in every period of history and acts as the guiding light for everyone.

The Prime Minister said that Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan always gave precedence to service and people’s welfare. He recounted Shri Devnarayan’s devotion to the people’s welfare and his choice of service to humanity.

“Path shown by Bhagwan Devnarayan is of ‘Sabka Vikas’ through ‘Sabka Saath’ and the country, today, is following the same path,“ PM Modi said.

“For the past 8-9 years the country is trying to empower every section that has remained deprived and neglected. We are moving with the mantra of ‘precedence to the deprived‘," he added.

The Prime Minister recalled the time when there was huge uncertainty about the availability and quality of ration for the poor. Today, he said, every beneficiary is getting full ration and getting it free. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has addressed the worry about medical treatment.

He said, “We are also addressing the poor section’s concern about housing, toilet, gas connection and electricity." Underlining the financial inclusion that has taken place in recent years, the Prime Minister said that the doors of banks are open for everyone.

The Prime Minister noted the coincidence that in the 1111th year of Bhagwan Devnarayanji who appeared on a lotus, India assumed the presidency of G-20 whose logo also shows the lotus carrying the earth. He concluded by paying tributes to the social energy and atmosphere of devotion on the occasion.