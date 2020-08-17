New India should be rooted in pluralism: Shashi Tharoor

Thriving, if we do the right things and do the things right! We have to overcome our poverty. We have to deal with the hardware of development -- the ports, the roads, the airports, all the infrastructural progress we need to make -- and the software of development, the human capital, the need for the ordinary person in India to be able to have a couple of square meals a day, to be able to send his or her children to a decent school, and to aspire to work a job that will give them opportunities in their lives to transform themselves. We have to tackle and end corruption. But, at the same time, it is imperative that this journey takes place in an open and inclusive society, in a rich and diverse and plural civilisation, in one that is open to the contention of ideas and interests within it, unafraid of the prowess or the products of the outside world, wedded to the democratic pluralism that is its greatest strength, and determined to liberate and fulfil the creative energies of its people. As a cautious optimist I am confident that this is a view shared by many of my fellow countrymen, who will continue to fight for these ideas.