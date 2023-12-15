New industrial policy goes on the back-burner

Some of its objectives were to achieve greater competitiveness and capability, economic integration, moving up the global value chain, promoting India as an attractive investment destination, nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship, and achieving global scale and standards. It also included a plan to develop mega clusters to integrate with global supply chains. Another proposal was to help small businesses access corporate bond markets. However, it made no mention of topics such as climate change, green energy commitments and the West’s China-plus-one strategy, which may need to be integrated into the final policy.