New ITR forms: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released the income tax return forms for the assessment year(AY) 2023-24. Earlier, the Centre used to notify the ITR forms at the end of the financial year or at the start of the new financial year. Early notification of ITR forms would give ample time to all the stakeholders. Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear said that with the timely release of income tax return forms for filing for FY 2023-24, taxpayers can expect to do their filing soon after the financial year ends. The income tax department earlier used to notify ITR forms for the relevant financial year either by March or April.

Types of income tax return (ITR) forms

ITR Form 1 can be filed by an individual having income up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).

ITR-2 is filed by people having income above ₹50 lakh, and having income from residential property

ITR-3 by people having income as profits from business/ profession,

ITR Form 4 are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

ITR-5 is filed by LLPs and businesses

ITR-6 is filed by LLPs and businesses.

Are there any major changes in the new ITR forms?

Taxpayers must note that there are no major changes in the ITR forms. Livemint spoke to Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear about the changes in new income tax forms.

1) Taxpayers will be relieved that there are no changes in ITR-1.

2) In the remaining forms a new schedule for reporting Income from Virtual Digital Assets has been included under the head Capital Gains.

3) This new schedule requires taxpayers to report the date of acquisition, date of transfer as well as cost of acquisition and the proceeds received on sale of VDAs. Income from VDA must be reported quarterly.

"Tax provisions for taxation of VDAs was introduced from FY 2022-23 hence the addition of new schedule is in line with the expectation," Deloitte India Partner Saraswathi Kasturirangan said

4) Besides the above, the forms have been amended to include additional questions relating to selection of the new tax regime.

5) The form requires the taxpayer to report whether the filer has opted for the new regime in the last assessment year, and also select the assessment year in which it was opted.

6) Additionally, another question has been inserted asking whether taxpayers have opted out of New Regime in any of the previous year and is also expecting the taxpayer to mention the 10IE details for both selections.