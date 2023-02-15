New ITR forms: List of changes in income tax forms for 2022-23

New ITR forms: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released the income tax return forms for the assessment year(AY) 2023-24. Earlier, the Centre used to notify the ITR forms at the end of the financial year or at the start of the new financial year. Early notification of ITR forms would give ample time to all the stakeholders. Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear said that with the timely release of income tax return forms for filing for FY 2023-24, taxpayers can expect to do their filing soon after the financial year ends. The income tax department earlier used to notify ITR forms for the relevant financial year either by March or April.

