New Jalpaiguri- Patna Vande Bharat train to start from March 14

The New Jalpaiguri- Patna Vande Bharat Express train that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will start operating from March 14 from both ends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The semi-high-speed train will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 5.15 a.m. and reach Patna junction at 12.10 p.m. the same day.

On its return journey, the NJP-Patna train will depart from Patna at 1.00 p.m. and will reach New Jalpaiguri at 8 p.m. the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will travel a distance of 471 km via Kishanganj and Katihar in around 7 hours on either side, and will run six days a week.

The train will have eight coaches -- one executive class, five chair cars and two driver trail coaches, with a seating capacity of 530 passengers.

The New Jalpaiguri- Patna Vande Bharat Express train will provide improved connectivity between the key cities. It will enhance accessibility for residents of Kishanganj, Katihar, and surrounding areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the launch of the New Jalpaiguri- Patna Vande Bharat Express train, West Bengal now has 6 Vande Bharat trains.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off an another Vande Bharat Express train that will run between Patna and Gomti Nagar.

The prime minister had flagged off the two new Vande Bharat Express trains through a video conferencing from Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha had announced that the Vande Bharat Express train will soon operate in Tripura once the electrification work on rail lines is completed.

“We have the Vista Dome, which we never thought of before. Soon, the electrification of the railway will be completed, and the Vande Bharat Express will commence. PM Modi signifies development, and politics is not needed in development. PM Modi always thinks about the people. Our government is transparent, and we will not engage in corruption, nor will we allow others to do so," the chief minister had said.

