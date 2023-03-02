New JNU rules: 20,000 fine for dharna, admission cancellation for violence

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, its latest rules stipulate has stated that students can be imposed a penalty of ₹20,000 for holding dharnas and face admission cancellation or a fine of up to ₹30,000 for resorting to violence at the University. According to the 10-page 'Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU' document the rules came into effect on February 3. It came after the university witnessed a slew of protests over the screening of a BBC documentary.

