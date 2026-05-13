New labour codes to push digital compliance, simplify rules and strengthen worker benefits: Official

India's new labour codes are set to change how companies handle wages, workplace safety, employee benefits and compliance, with the Centre now pushing for a technology-driven rollout across sectors. The government said the reforms are aimed at simplifying labour laws, reducing the compliance burden on businesses, and improving social security and working conditions for employees.

Speaking at ASSOCHAM's (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) national seminar held on Wednesday in New Delhi, Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani said that the Centre is working with states and industry bodies to ensure a smooth implementation of the four labour codes, which replace 29 existing labour laws with a streamlined digital compliance framework.

“The success of the labour codes will depend on strong collaboration between government, industry and workers,” she said.

The remarks come days after the Centre, on 9 May, notified the rules under the four labour codes in the official gazette, following a wait of over five years, completing the process required for the full implementation of the new labour framework, as reported by news agency PTI.

What do the new labour codes aim to offer workers? Highlighting the government’s digital-first approach, Gurnani said that future inspections under the new labour codes would be risk-based, technology-enabled and focused on facilitation rather than intrusive enforcement.

“The objective is to minimise unnecessary human interface and encourage voluntary compliance,” she said.

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She also said the reforms emphasise workplace safety, timely wage payments, and stronger social security compliance, while also promoting welfare facilities and transparent wage structures.

According to the government, the new labour framework is aimed at improving workforce confidence, expanding formal employment and simplifying compliance requirements, particularly for MSMEs, through reduced procedural complexities and digital filings.

Changes in the EPFO system Speaking at the seminar, Ramesh Krishnamurthi, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) and Chief Executive Officer of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, said that EPFO is expanding digital service delivery in line with the new labour code ecosystem.

He said that EPFO is introducing API-based return filing systems, automated account transfers, and simplified withdrawal mechanisms to improve compliance for employers and workers. “The focus is on ease of access, ease of living and building a seamless digital compliance ecosystem,” he said.

He added that inspections under the social security framework would increasingly rely on data analytics and web-based systems to identify high-risk non-compliance cases.