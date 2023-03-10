New labour law in Karnataka, promoted by Apple and Foxconn, allows 12-hour shifts, night-time work for women: Report2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 08:22 AM IST
The landmark labour law amendment in Karnataka will allow for 12-hour shifts and night-time work for women.
Apple and its manufacturing partner Foxconn were involved in lobbying for a significant liberalisation of labour laws in Karnataka. This landmark legislation led to changes that allow for 12-hour shifts and night-time work for women, which is similar to the companies’ practices in China, reported Financial Times while citing sources familiar with the matter.
