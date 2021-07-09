Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >New law minister Kiren Rijiju meets predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad

New law minister Kiren Rijiju meets predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad

Premium
He also shared a picture of the meeting.
1 min read . 04:00 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • Rijiju was given the law and justice portfolio on Wednesday and elevated to the Cabinet rank in a major rejig of the Union Council of Ministers
  • Prasad, who was holding the portfolio, besides the information technology and communications ministries, had resigned from the government on Wednesday

Newly appointed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju met his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad here on Saturday.

Newly appointed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju met his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad here on Saturday.

Rijiju was given the law and justice portfolio on Wednesday and elevated to the Cabinet rank in a major rejig of the Union Council of Ministers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Rijiju was given the law and justice portfolio on Wednesday and elevated to the Cabinet rank in a major rejig of the Union Council of Ministers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Prasad, who was holding the portfolio, besides the information technology and communications ministries, had resigned from the government on Wednesday.

"Called on my senior colleague and predecessor as Union Law & Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad ji. Sought his guidance to take forward the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to build a new India," Rijiju tweeted.

He also shared a picture of the meeting. Prasad also tweeted about his meeting with Rijiju. 

"I wished him the best and all the success in taking the vision of PM @narendramodi forward," Prasad said.

`

At the first meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening after the rejig, the prime minister had said the new ministers can learn from the experience of their predecessors.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!