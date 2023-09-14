New licensing policy to boost drug safety

NEW DELHI :The Union health ministry has proposed sweeping changes to its drug licensing programme, aiming for uniformity across India to boost drug safety, after cough syrups made in the country were allegedly linked to the deaths of children overseas, two people familiar with the development said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The proposal also follows a government expert panel emphasizing the need for uniform implementation of documentation and dossier-based approval processes for drugs manufactured in the country to ensure consistent quality and safety. The health ministry has shared the draft with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for inputs.

A lack of uniformity in rules, officials noted, results in poor enforcement of regulations, inadequate development of testing infrastructure, and discrepancies in the competence of regulatory officials. The lack of uniformity is mainly because the central government and the states both issue licences for drug manufacturing in India.

Graphicd: Mint

"By bringing uniformity in the drug regulatory mechanism, the government will be able to ensure safe, effective and quality drugs. It will make sure that pharma companies especially the smaller ones, are strictly following the GMP guidelines," said former drug controller of Delhi Atul Nasa.

Indian health officials fear that contaminated medicines could seriously harm the country’s reputation as a supplier of medicines to the world and have taken several steps to enhance the safety of drugs.

Last year, the World Health Organization found that cough syrups made in India contained toxins, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, linked to the deaths of at least 70 children in The Gambia. India, however, denied any connection between the syrups and the deaths.

The health ministry believes a uniform implementation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, will ensure quality.

“Bringing uniformity in the documents-based licensing protocol will be able to address issues relating to the quality, safety and efficacy of drugs manufactured in the country," a state drug controller, one of the two people cited above, said.

The official said the expert panel, after detailed deliberation, recommended that the dossier or document-based licensing of the drugs should be implemented across the country.

A spokesperson for the health ministry did not respond to queries seeking comments.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India is advising state authorities to implement documents-based licensing nationwide. Simultaneously, the government is working to bring uniformity in enforcement through risk-based inspections at manufacturing sites.

"To ensure better quality of drugs and compliance of the good manufacturing practices, it has been planned to bring uniformity in inspections of the manufacturing site. What needs to be inspected, any previous history of the inspections, what kind of risk is associated with the drug, what was the finding of the past inspections, what kind of samples drawn etc... is it a sub-standard drug or not," said the official.

In addition, the plan is to bring uniform implementation of market surveillance for quality monitoring medicines in the supply chain.

“In India, over 100,000 drug samples are tested every year. However, there is no database and uniformity in the market surveillance—as in what types of samples need to be picked up and how many samples. The lack of coordination between states and the Centre sometimes delays investigations and the launch of prosecutions. So, overall, it is to bring uniformity in the entire drug regulatory system," the official said.