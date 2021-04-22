New lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra from today as Covid-19 cases soar

Maharashtra government has imposed new lockdown-like restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance

The Maharashtra government has imposed several new restrictions in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control. The new lockdown-like restrictions under the government's 'Break- the-Chain' program will come into effect from 8 pm today and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1. On Wednesday, the state added 67,468 new Covid-19 cases and 568 deaths. With this the total cases of Covid-19 have mounted to 40,27,827.

1) Central, state and local governing body offices shall function with 15 per cent attendance. But emergency services dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic will be exempted from this rule.

2) Other offices, allowed to operate as per the existing rules, can function with 15 per cent strength or five people, whichever is more, stated the notification.

3) As to inter-city and inter-district travel ban, exemption will be made for travel for medical emergency, essential services and funeral or medical attendance.

4) As to travel by local trains in Mumbai, the government had tightened the rules on April 13, saying that only those working in the essential services can travel.

5) Travelling will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the vehicle.

7) Weddings can take place with 25 persons in attendance in a single hall. The ceremony shall not extend beyond two hours and violation of the rule will attract a fine of ₹50,000, the notification said.

8) All government employees -- state, central and local body -- will be allowed to travel by local trains, metros and public transport buses.

9) Medical professionals and those requiring immediate medical attention and the disabled persons can use public transport services during the period. Disabled persons can be accompanied by another person.

